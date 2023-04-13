King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey reveals club’s main problem

The assistant coach of King Faisal Godwin Ablordey has identified the lack of a quality striker as the team's major challenge which has resulted in their struggles this season.

The Insha Allah Boys are four points away from the danger zone after 25 matches in the Ghana Premier League and are hoping to survive at the end of the season.

Ablordey believes the story could have been different if there was a prolific forward in the squad.

"I think we have the quality what we are lacking is someone to take up the striking role. Somebody who will put the balls into the net for us. But from goalkeeping to defence to midfield, we have the quality.

"We are just left with the attacking machinery. We need a mature person to lead the lines but we have no option so we just need to work on what we have and make sure we stay in the league," said Godwin Ablordey in an interview with 3Sports.

King Faisal are now operating another former Dreams FC coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu who has led them to the semifinals of the FA Cup after beating Aduana Stars on penalties.

They will continue their survival battle when they host Dreams FC on Sunday.