King Faisal assistant coach hopes to lift FA Cup trophy after semi-final win over Nsoatreman FC

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey is hoping his team can win the Ghanaian FA Cup title after edging out Nsoatreman FC to reach the final.

The Insha Allah Boys earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nsoatreman in the semi-final at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in a keenly contested game.

Nsoatreman FC shot into the lead through Samuel Ofori, who scored from the spot in the 9th minute. However, Baba Yahaya restored parity by scoring for Faisal in the 35th minute.

Frimpong Boateng found the back of the net to extend King Faisal's lead in the 44th minute. After the break, Kwame Nana Junior levelled for Nsoatreman on 55 minutes, but Samuel Adom Antwi restored Faisal's lead in the 64th minute, which was enough to earn them a spot in the final.

Ablordey expressed his joy and pride in his team's performance, saying, "I'm very, very happy because when we went to the press conference, I told them something and they've made me proud. They've made it for me." He added, "So it is my prayer we win the final game and lift the trophy."

Ablordey, who won the FA Cup as a player with Hearts of Oak and as a technical staff with Kotoko, is aiming to add another trophy to his cabinet, this time as an assistant coach of King Faisal.

The Insha Allah Boys will play Dreams in the final on June 17, 2023, and they will be hoping to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.