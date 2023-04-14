King Faisal assistant coach laments lack of attacking quality

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has stated that the team is only lacking quality in the attacking department of their game, which is the reason for their struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

With 24 goals scored in 25 matches, the Insha Allah boys have climbed to the 10th position after winning nine matches in the league.

However, they still have two major targets to achieve this season - winning the FA Cup and securing a place in the Ghana Premier League next season as they currently sit just four points away from the relegation zone.

Ablordey believes that the team wouldn't be in this position if they had a clinical forward. Despite this deficiency, he acknowledges that they have no other options at the moment and need to work with the resources they have to ensure they stay in the league.

"I think we have the quality, what we are lacking is someone to take up the striking role. Somebody who will put the ball into the net for us. But from goalkeeping to defence to midfield, we have the quality. We are just left with the attacking machinery.

We need a mature person to lead the lines, but we have no option so we just need to work on what we have and make sure we stay in the league," said Godwin Ablordey in an interview with 3Sports.