King Faisal captain Samuel Kusi eyes top 10 finish in Ghana Premier League

Captain of King Faisal Samuel Kusi is optimistic the club will finish in the top ten of the ongoing Ghana Premier League in spite of their struggles.

King Faisal have changed managers in the past week replacing Ignatius Osei-Fosu with Jimmy Cobblah who was relieved of his duties a few weeks ago after the club found themselves in the relegation zone.

The Insha Allah boys however seem to be finding their form having won twice and drawn twice in their last four matches after the departure of Cobblah.

Samuel Kusi is hopeful the new development is on course to save King Faisal's season. According to him, the club is capable of maintaining their current position in the league until the end of the season or even better.

"I will say that according to our coaches and staff, we are willing to make some machines in our next game. We are hoping that at the end of the season, King Faisal will be in the top ten. Things will definitely get well. We are hoping to record good results from our remaining nine matches," Kusi said to GPL Xpress on TV3

King Faisal have also achieved the tag as 2023 semifinalist of the FA Cup having secured a spot after a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Aduana Stars in the quarterfinals last Sunday.