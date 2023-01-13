GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

King Faisal coach confirms plan to sign new players in second window 

Published on: 13 January 2023
King Faisal coach confirms plan to sign new players in second window 

King Faisal coach Jimmy Cobblah has admitted that they need to bring in new players to strengthen their squad.

King Faisal have performed admirably in recent weeks, and their reward is that they have moved out of the relegation zone.

They started the season poorly, with no wins in five games and sitting at the bottom of the league, but they have made significant progress, winning four of their last seven games.

After a goalless draw with title contenders Hearts of Oak on Thursday night in Kumasi, King Faisal moved one point above the relegation zone.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Cobblah said, "Kotoko, Hearts and co are signing, how much more a struggling King Faisal? We will surely beef up."

King Faisal face Tamale City on Sunday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more