King Faisal coach eyes win over Dreams in relegation fight

King Faisal's assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has declared their next Ghana Premier League game against Dreams FC as a must-win in their quest to survive relegation by the end of the season.

Both King Faisal and Dreams FC aiming to escape relegation having accrued 32 and 31 points respectively after 25 matches.

Unlike Dreams FC who have won once and thrice in their last five league matches, King Faisal is currently embarking on a revival mission with the appointment of Ignatius Osei-Fosu who has already taken charge of two games.

Ablordey who won two games before Osei-Fosu's appointment says the team is determined to continue in their form to secure a better spot on the table by the end of the season.

"We are playing our next match against Dreams FC at home who are below us on the table. We need to win the game at all costs to move further up the table," Ablordey told 3Sports ahead of the game.

Both teams have also set their eye on the MTN FA Cup after securing a place in the semifinals last weekend.

They will lock horns on Sunday, April 16 at the Dr Kyei Sports Complex, King Faisal's new adopted home grounds.