King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei Fosu confident of survival in Ghana Premier League

King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei Fosu is confident his team will avoid relegation at the end of the Ghana Premier League season.

The team currently sits in the relegation zone with four matches left to play. Despite their current position, Fosu believes they can get the necessary points to stay in the league.

"I think we should get at least nine or ten points out of those twelve points and I think we can do it. We will just survive, don't worry. We have been there before and we know how to do it," he said.

King Faisal have struggled this season in the league, but managed to make it to the semi-final of the Ghana FA Cup.

They will face Nsoatreman FC in the cup on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.