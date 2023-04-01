King Faisal contact Seydou Zerbo for vacant coaching role

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 April 2023
King Faisal are set to appoint Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo as the club's new trainer. 

Zerbo will replace Jimmy Cobblah who was sacked last week following the club's struggles in the ongoing campaign.

The Burkinabe trainer was dismissed by Asante Kotoko following his return from Burkina Faso after the death of his ten-year-old son.

GHANASoccernet has gathered that, Zerbo met King Faisal's bankroller, Alhaji Karim Grusah on Friday and will sign a deal in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Godwin Ablordey will lead the club in the Ghana Premier League game against Accra Lions on Saturday.

King Faisal are currently battling for survival as they sit 16th on the table with ten games remaining.

 

