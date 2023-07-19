King Faisal defender David Oppong Afrane willing to join either Hearts or Kotoko

King Faisal centre-back David Oppong Afrane says he will not turn down an appealing offer from either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

The Black Meteors defender was part of the King Faisal side, who failed to retain their Ghana Premier League status after losing to Great Olympics on the final day.

Oppong Afrane, however, has had a great season with his performances earning him call-ups in the Black Meteors.

Additionally, he has garnered interest from several clubs who look to bolster their defense ahead of the new season.

According to him, it would be an honor to play either for Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko if he is approached.

“Yes, I have been speaking to some of the clubs but most of the calls came during national duties so I directed them to my agent”

“It's an honour for the two big clubs in Ghana (ie Kotoko and Hearts) to express interest in me, it means I'm doing something good. So should conversations go on well, I will join one of them since I can't turn down such an opportunity”

“I'm aware of the pressure in these clubs but the same situation is at King Faisal and for me to deal with all the pressure here, I can do the same at either Kotoko or Hearts.”