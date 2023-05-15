King Faisal defender William Dankyi shares excitement after reaching third consecutive FA Cup final

Defender William Dankyi has expressed delight after helping King Faisal reach the final of the MTN FA Cup.

The former Hears of Oak left-back is making it to the final of the Cup competition for the third consecutive season.

Dankyi won the tournament back-to-back with Hearts of Oak before leaving for Egypt to continue his career.

However, after a botched move to Egyptian second-tier side Shabab Al Obour, the former Black Satellites player returned to the Ghana Premier League to sign for King Faisal.

On Sunday, Dankyi played a key role as the Kumasi-based outfit reach the final of the FA Cup after a 3-2 win over Nsoatreman.

"Ain’t no stronger bond than that of UNITY. With ONE faith, FINALS… here we are. Ain’t no satisfying feeling like making 3 appearances for The MTN FA Cup Finals in a row…Good luck to us, Our darling Fans and everyone at King Faisal FC. GOD DID,' he wrote on Facebook.

Dankyi has been in fine form for the In Sha Allah boys as the push for Premier League survival continues.