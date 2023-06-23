King Faisal FC's appeal dismissed, relegation to Division One confirmed

King Faisal FC's hopes of overturning their relegation from the Ghana Premier League were shattered as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dismissed their appeal, solidifying their demotion to Division One.

The decision, announced on Friday, marked the end of King Faisal FC's efforts to challenge the outcome of their match against Tamale City FC.

The contentious match took place on May 6 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, where King Faisal FC suffered a 4-1 defeat against Tamale City FC.

Alleging that Tamale City FC had fielded an ineligible player, specifically Isaac Mensah/Jireh Kojo Nissi, King Faisal FC lodged a protest seeking a victory by default. The potential three points could have significantly boosted their chances of avoiding relegation.

However, their aspirations were dashed when the Disciplinary Committee ruled against their protest. Determined to fight for their place in the top flight, King Faisal FC pursued an appeal, but their hopes were extinguished as the GFA dismissed their plea.

In an official statement, the GFA confirmed the dismissal, stating, "We accordingly dismiss the appeal and adopt the Disciplinary Committee's directive to the GFA Prosecutor to investigate the registration…"

The decision has had a profound impact on the club, as their relegation from the Ghana Premier League has now been officially confirmed.