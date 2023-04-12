King Faisal forward Benjamin Bature aims for FA Cup glory

King Faisal forward Benjamin Bature has set his sights on FA Cup glory after his team's victory over Aduana Stars in the quarter-finals.

They are now preparing to face Nsoatreman FC in the semi-final stage of the competition, which will take place at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Speaking to the press, Bature expressed his team's determination to overcome their upcoming opponents and clinch the FA Cup title.

"I am thrilled with our win against Aduana and will be even happier if we win the FA Cup. We are more determined than ever to emerge as champions this year," he said.

Bature, who joined King Faisal on a permanent deal from Medeama this season, has been in excellent form and is expected to play a key role in the team's upcoming matches.