King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey admits Dreams FC were ‘better side’ in FA Cup defeat

Assistant coach of King Faisal FC, Godwin Ablordey has conceded his side were second best in their FA Cup final clash with Dreams FC on Sunday at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Dreams FC swept aside King Faisal to lift their first major trophy with a 2-0 victory. Faisal fell behind in the 18th minute when Agyenim Boateng fed Abdul Aziz Issah to fire past Jabal in post. Karela old boy, Sadiq Alhassan netted in the 70th minute to double their advantage. In truth, The Insha Allah Boys put in a lethargic performance as Dreams FC goalie, Solomon Agbasi was on a virtual holiday throughout the game.

“It’s football and it happens. We played our hearts out and Dreams FC were the better side today; they won. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate my senior legend, coach Zito for winning today’s FA Cup match,” Ablordey told StarTimes after full time.

By Suleman Asante