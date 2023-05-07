King Faisal owner Alhaji Grunsah, sporting director escape death in Kintampo accident

Owner and President of King Faisal Babes Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah and sporting director Nana Amankwah Kwakye escaped death in an accident on the Kumasi-Tamale road after returning from their Ghana Premier League match.

The duo, together with a driver, were returning to Kumasi after Faisal's 4-0 defeat to Tamale City in matchday 30 of the Ghanaian league at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The accident happened a few minutes away from Kintampo, which saw Alhaji Grunsah’s SUV vehicle run into a parked vehicle by the road according to reports.

Fortunately, all three people who were in the car survived the accident with a few bruises.

Responding to the reports, the Black Stars Management Committee member confirmed the accident and thanked Allah for their lives.

"We were saved by Allah," Alhaji Grunsah said as quoted by footballmadeinghana.com

"While going to play the game, I had prepared to sleep over because I would also attend a funeral over there.

"But after the 4-0 defeat, I got worried and asked the boys we should move back to Kumasi. On the way, we were greeted with this accident," he narrated.

"We were treated at the Techiman Hospital and later discharged. We are currently home and will go back to the hospital tomorrow." added