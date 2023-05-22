King Faisal owner Alhaji Grusah accuses referee of unfairness in Samartex FC defeat

King Faisal owner Alhaji Grusah has expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the alleged unfairness displayed by the referee in their 2-0 defeat to Samartex in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

In a passionate statement, Grusah criticised the referee Robert Musey's decisions, leaving no room for doubt about his discontent.

"We were defeated at home in Kumasi, and we were massively cheated. If you report him, the Ghana Football Association brought him to come and do what he likes. Because I know him, this year he has officiated our matches on three occasions: one against Kotoko resulted in a goalless draw, two against Bibiani Gold Stars also ended goalless, and yesterday," he stated in an interview with Peace FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com.

Grusah went on to claim that he did not confront the referee directly but received information from his son, who works with the referee.

"The guy is my son, but you know I don't count my kids. Later I spoke to someone who said he works with the referee, and that is why he acted against us. We have left him to God; he intentionally did that. I have told the management to make a report, and they said they will do it," Grusah added.

Faisal remain in the bottom three with three games remaining.