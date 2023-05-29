King Faisal owner Alhaji Grusah urges GFA for swift verdict on double identity protest against Tamale City

King Faisal owner Alhaji Grusah has expressed his frustration over the delayed verdict regarding their double identity protest against Tamale City.

Grusah voiced his confusion and called on the Ghana Football Association (FA) to hasten the process and inform the club of the outcome, so they can plan accordingly.

Grusah has already hinted that if the Ghana FA fails to make what they consider the right decision, King Faisal will pursue all legal means to seek justice.

The club's protest centres around a Tamale City player with a double identity, as King Faisal aim to gain boardroom points to help avoid relegation. Tamale City had defeated King Faisal 4-0 in their match in May.

"We have informed the GFA that we have received a letter from Rainbow stating that they do not have any player by that name. Tamale City is also spreading lies, claiming they obtained the release letter in 2021 and didn't see the player again when they registered him," Grusah told Peace FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.

"We are aware that his registration is for 2023, and how can you register someone who is missing? Who signed his C1 for renewal? It is stated in their response," he added.

Grusah revealed that King Faisal have submitted all the necessary evidence to the FA, and he personally spoke to the General Secretary, seeking clarification on the delay in the verdict. He emphasized the importance of receiving a prompt decision, as it would determine their course of action.

"We have given everything to the FA. I spoke to the General Secretary and asked him why the delay. They should bring the verdict. If we have won the case, we have won. If we have lost, then we will know where to go," Grusah concluded.

King Faisal are second from bottom and will be relegated if they lose their next game against Legon Cities on Sunday.