King Faisal owner threatens legal action over player complaint against Tamale City

Alhaji Grusah, the owner of King Faisal, has issued a stern warning, stating his intention to escalate the player complaint against Tamale City to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or even the Supreme Court.

Grusah's determination stems from his pursuit of justice regarding a player's alleged double identity.

With unwavering resolve, Grusah pledges to exhaust all available avenues to ensure a resolution to the issue. He emphasises the importance of taking appropriate action promptly.

King Faisal, who suffered a 4-0 loss to Tamale City, hope that the three points will be awarded to them, which could significantly bolster their chances of survival in the league.

"We wrote to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to give us a response, but they did not provide one. They will present the two players. We have heard that they are saying we don't have a locus, but rumours can sometimes be true. That is what they are saying. Some have an interest in the case, and it will reach CAS. Even here, it will go to court. I will take it to court," Grusah expressed in an interview with Peace FM.

"Then the team will bring the two players for everyone to see. These are the two players, and that will be the end of the case. You can't sit in your office and say what you like. We have seen it before, at that time, the same Prosper was the secretary. They sat down last week Friday, and we are waiting for the official result. They did it for Nations against Sky FC; they took away their points and deducted another three points. So, it was six points," Grusah further stated.