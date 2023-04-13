GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
King Faisal players want to win FA Cup to honour Alhaji Grusah - Benjamin Bature

Published on: 13 April 2023
King Faisal striker Benjamin Bature has revealed that the team wants to win this year's FA Cup in appreciation of their bankroller and owner Alhaji Grusah's  contribution to Ghana football and the club.

This news will be highly welcomed by Grusah who in 2021 disclosed that he was praying to God to lay his hand on a trophy in his old age.

Bature, a one time winner of the FA Cup with Medeama in 2015 told Kessben TV: "We have to win the FA Cup to honour him(Grusah) because in every team as a player your first objective is that you have to leave behind a legacy. He (Grusah) is spending a lot on the team so we should also do this to help him. I believe God will help us to win this trophy to honour him."

King Faisal are into the semis of the FA Cup after edging out Aduana on penalties. They play Premier League new boys Nsoatreman as their next opponents.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

