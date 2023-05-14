King Faisal reach first MTN FA Cup final after edging out Nsoatreman

King Faisal have a chance of winning a silverware this season after defeating Nsoatreman 3-2 to reach the final of the MTN FA Cup.

The Insha Allah boys took advantage of the semifinal game played at their home ground the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to make a place in the final for the first time since the resumption of the competition.

Samuel Ofori scored the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot for Nsoatreman in the ninth minute.

Yahaya Baba equalized for King Faisal in the 36th minute before Boateng Frimpong scored in the 45th minute to put King Faisal in the lead before the half time break.

Nsoatreman started the second half strongly and got the equalizer through Kwame Nana in the 55th minute.

Samuel Antwi scored the winning goal for King Faisal in the 64th minute to help them seal qualification to the FA CUp finals.

King Faisal will face Dreams FC who defeated Division one side Skyy FC 2-1 in the final of the MTN FA Cup.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.