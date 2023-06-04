King Faisal relegated from Ghana Premier League 

King Faisal's fate of relegation was sealed, despite their impressive 3-1 victory over Legon Cities in their penultimate game of the season.

Unfortunately, other results did not go their way, leading to their demotion from the top flight.

King Faisal had made their return to the top division in 2019 through the Ghana Football Association Congress decision. This followed the proposal by the Normalisation Committee to expand the league and resolve legal battles.

As a result, King Faisal, along with Great Olympics, were added to the top flight, increasing the number of clubs from 16 to 18 starting from the 2019/20 season.

But after four seasons, they have been relegated and will play in the Division One League next season. They join already relegated Kotoku Royals.

However, King Faisal's owner, Alhaji Grusah, believes that they are entitled to three points from the boardroom due to Tamale City fielding an unqualified player against them. Despite their protest being dismissed, Grusah remains determined to seek justice.

The relegation of King Faisal is undoubtedly a disappointment for the club and their fans. They had fought hard to secure their place in the top division but were ultimately unable to avoid the drop. The team's victory over Legon Cities showcased their quality, but unfortunately, it was not enough to change their fate.

Alhaji Grusah's determination to pursue justice reflects the frustration and desire to rectify what he perceives as an unfair situation. Whether his efforts will yield any results remains to be seen, but it demonstrates the club's willingness to fight for what they believe is right.