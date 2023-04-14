King Faisal skipper Samuel Kusi confident of a win against Dreams FC

King Faisal captain Samuel Kusi is confident his team can record a win over Dreams FC in their Ghana Premier League matchup this weekend at the Dr Kyei Sports Complex.

King Faisal have won thrice and drawn one in their last three matches in the league propelling them to 10th place after 25 matches. They eventually booked a place in the last four of the FA Cup after beating Aduana Syars and are hopeful of continuing in their great form as they face another struggling outfit in Dreams FC.

Kusi is looking confident ahead of the game and is determined to lead the team to another victory to stay safer in the battle for survival.

"Things will definitely get well. We are hoping to record good results from our remaining nine matches.

"We will aim for the three points against Dreams FC to get out of the relegation zone and things will get better for us," Kusi stated on GPL Xpress on TV3.

King Faisal will go into the game with coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu to challenge his former club having joined the Insha Allah boys last week.