King Faisal striker Samuel Adom Antwi completes move to Nigeria’s Rivers United

Young Ghanaian striker Samuel Adom Antwi is set to make his mark in the Nigerian top flight after finalising a move to Rivers United.

The Port Harcourt-based club have secured the services of the player on a year-long loan deal, with high expectations for his contribution to the team.

Despite King Faisal's relegation to the Division One League after an underwhelming campaign last season, Adom Antwi was great. He played a pivotal role in the team, scoring four league goals and helping them reach the finals of the FA Cup competition, although they narrowly missed out on the trophy to Dreams FC.

With his move to Rivers United, Adom Antwi is expected to bolster the club's attacking lineup, as they prepare for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign. Rivers United is actively seeking quality players in the transfer market, aiming to build a strong squad for their continental endeavours.

Rivers United and their fans have high hopes for the young striker's impact on the team, and his talents will be put to the test as he takes on the challenges of the Nigerian league.