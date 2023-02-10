King Faisal are set to change their home venue from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for the second round of the 2022/23 season, according to reports.

The Insha Allah boys currently play their home games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and are planning on adopting the new venue for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The change is subject to approval from the Club Licensing Board.

The Dr.Kwame Kyei Complex is a state of the art stadium which is being used by Division One side All Nations FC.

According to sources, King Faisal are in talks with the owners of the facilities to use the venue.

The Kumasi-based club have recorded low gate fees at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and are planning to improve fan attendance by moving to the less capacity stadium at Abrankese.

King Faisal's game against Real Tamale United could be their last game at the Baba Yara Stadium this season.

The Insha Allah boys are currently 16th on the League log with 17 points after 17 games.