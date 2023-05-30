King Faisal to appeal dismissed protest case against Tamale City

King Faisal will appeal the dismissed protest case against fellow Ghana Premier League opponent, Tamale City, according to owner Alhaji Grusah.

The protest was in relation to their Ghana Premier League matchday 30 clash, which took place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on May 6.

King Faisal FC had alleged that Tamale City FC fielded an unqualified player, namely Isaac Mensah/Jireh Kojo Nissi, during the match which Tamale City won 4-1.

Hoping for a favourable outcome, King Faisal FC sought a victory by default, which would have awarded them three crucial points to boost their chances of avoiding relegation. Unfortunately for them, the Disciplinary Committee ruled otherwise.

However, after careful consideration and investigation, the Disciplinary Committee concluded that the player in question was indeed qualified to participate in the match. As a result, the protest lodged by King Faisal FC was dismissed.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, Alhaji Grusah, the owner of King Faisal Football Club, expressed the club's determination to appeal the ruling.

"We will appeal the ruling and progress to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if we are unsuccessful until justice is done. This case will be heard before the remaining games are played in the Ghana Premier League (GPL)," said Alhaji Grusah.