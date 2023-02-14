King Faisal to use Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for GPL second round games

King Faisal have been granted permission to use the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for their home games in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The Kumasi-based outfit will now switch from the Baba Yara Sports stadium to their new home in Abrankese.

The Dr Kwame Kyei complex is home to lower-tier side Nations FC, a club bankrolled by Asante Kotoko's Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei.

The In Sha Allah boys confirmed the change on their official social media pages.

"The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that we will play our home matches at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for the second round of the 2022/23 League season. This is a result of our request to change our venue," wrote the club.

King Faisal were in a similar situation last season, where they had to move from Kumasi to Techiman, playing the second half of the season at the Ohene Ameyaw stadium.

The club sit 15th on the Ghana Premier League table after the first round of games.