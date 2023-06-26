King Faisal will lose this case everywhere they take it – Tamale City CEO Mohammed Iddi

Chief Executive Officer of Tamale City, Mohammed Iddi has asserted that King Faisal don’t stand any chance of winning the protest they brought against his club over the use of an unqualified player.

King Faisal took the case to the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association after they were unsatisfied with the decision of The Disciplinary Committee. The Appeals Committee upheld the ruling of the Disciplinary Committee last week absolving Tamale City of any wrongdoing which confirmed Faisal’s relegation from the top flight. Faisal have since hinted that they will take the matter further to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland.

“If they want to go to CAS it’s unto them. We know for a fact that everywhere they take this case across the globe, Insha Allah we will win this case. Because we know the truth and the truth is one. We won’t stop them from taking the case anywhere but wherever they go we are ready to win so far as this case is concerned," Iddi told Kessben Sports.

By Suleman Asante