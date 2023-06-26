King Faisal's Baba Yahaya responds to Kotoko and Hearts of Oak transfer links

King Faisal midfielder Baba Yahaya has opened up on his intentions to join either Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak following an impressive season in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.

Despite a disappointing campaign that resulted in the demotion of King Faisal, Yahaya stood out for the Insha Allah boys with remarkable performances which has triggered a number of teams to seek his services.

He appeared in 33 games for King Faisal scoring three goals and became one of the most highly valued players in the country.

Both Asante Kotoko and Hearts who had a terrible season per their standards are looking to augment their squad to enable them to compete at the highest level in the upcoming season and the 21-year-old seems to be one of their priorities.

Baba Yahaya has finally broken the silence on various rumours hinting that he is open to joining the club with the appropriate offer.

“I have heard of rumours but there is no official contact from any club. I like both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak because they are the two biggest clubs in Ghana but I will join the club who comes with a big offer” he said.