King Faisal's court motion forces temporary hold on 2023 GFA Elections timetable

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of the 2023 GFA Election Timetable. This decision comes as a result of a Motion for Injunction filed by King Faisal FC, a Division One League Zone 2 club, at the High Court.

The motion has prompted the GFA to halt its election process until the court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The GFA's Elections Committee had previously completed the vetting of applicants and was poised to announce the decision. However, due to the legal motion, the announcement has been put on hold.

In response to this development, the GFA sought to reassure its members, clubs, and applicants, urging them to remain calm. The association conveyed its commitment to pursue legal avenues that would allow for the timely resumption of the 2023 Election Timetable, with the aim of minimizing further disruptions to the calendar.

"The Association wishes to urge all members, clubs and applicants to remain calm. The Association will endeavour to seek appropriate legal redress for the prompt return to the 2023 Election Timetable and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted," the GFA stated on its official website.

The current suspension also casts doubt on the previously scheduled Elective Congress, slated to take place in Tamale on September 27. Depending on the outcome of the court hearing, the Congress might be postponed from its original date.

The football community now eagerly awaits the court's decision, which will have a significant impact on the future direction of the GFA's leadership.