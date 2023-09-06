King Faisal's injunction hearing against GFA Elections postponed again

The court hearing for the injunction application brought forth by King Faisal Football Club against the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections has experienced another delay. The new hearing date has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 19th.

This decision was reached during a virtual court session held on Wednesday, September 6th, with mutual agreement from the legal representatives of both parties involved.

As a result of this postponement, the election process remains in suspension, following the completion of candidate vetting. King Faisal FC, as the plaintiff in this case, has taken legal action to halt the GFA from proceeding with its originally scheduled presidential election, which was initially slated for September 27th in Tamale.

The current GFA President, Kurt Okraku, is contending for re-election against George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the association, for the top position. King Faisal advocates for a continuation of the pause on the Presidential elections until the elections for representatives of the National League clubs, Regional Football Associations, and other associated groups are concluded.

Additionally, King Faisal seeks a declaration that a proper Congress cannot take place to elect the President until new representatives for the Executive Council (Exco) have been duly elected.

They argue that electing a new GFA President before the selection of Exco representatives is not in accordance with the law. Furthermore, the club asserts that any decision made by the current Exco members regarding the GFA President's election before the selection of Exco representatives is viewed as a breach of trust, confidence, and loyalty.