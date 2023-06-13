King Faisal's relegation fate not sealed - Godwin Ablordey

Assistant coach of King Faisal FC, Godwin Ablordey has stated that the relegation status of the club will be certain after knowing the verdict of their protest pending at the Appeals Committee of the GFA.

Faisal brought a case of double registration of a player against relegated Tamale City and proceeded to the Appeals Committee after they were unsatisfied with the earlier verdict.

The Insha Allah Boys finished the season in 17th position on 42 points but could be out of the relegation zone if they win the case, and are awarded the 3 points from their match against Tamale City.

After their final game of the season against RTU, Ablordey said: "Now thinking about our protest against Tamale City that the outcome will let us know whether we are staying in the league or we are going out. So we've won today but I'm not all that happy."

The Appeals Committee is expected to meet the representatives of all parties connected to the case on Wednesday, June 14 before coming out with their verdict.