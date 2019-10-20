Kingsley Fobi to outdoor clothing line in honor of late dad

Ghana's U23 defender Kingsley Fobi is set to launch his own clothing line in honor of his late father Maxwell Fobi later this year.

The 21-year old right back who is playing for Spanish Segunda B side CD Badajoz on loan from English Premier team Watford FC will introduced the high quality cotton shirts and caps which are made in Italy, UK and USA for both male and female into the market as part of his off the field businesses.

The clothing line is named #MAXFOBIClothing or #MAXFOBI which happens to be the name of his later father Sergeant Maxwell Fobi who died in 2017 after a short illness.

According to sources close to the player, the launch of the clothing line will be done in December and it's expected to be targeted his fans and followers across the globe who are mostly on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.

Fobi is arguably the most interactive young Ghanaian player based in Europe through social media especially twitter.

The Right To Dream graduate according to sources believes this project will forever keep his late daddy in mind and also expecting to create some sort of employments for the youth in Cape Coast and also across the country.

Kingsley Fobi was part of the Ghana Black Satellites team that played in the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand and is also part of the Black Meteors team that will be competing in the CAF U23 AFCON in Egypt next Month.