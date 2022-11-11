Kingsley Schindler: FC Cologne winger turns hero to zero after two blunders in home defeat to Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler turned from hero to zero after being responsible for FC Cologne in their 2-1 home defeat to Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old stormed off the pitch in tears after the final whistle after he caused his side the two goals in the big derby.

This is in sharp contrast of his heroics last year where he scored a spectacular goal for the same side in their 1-0 win over Leverkusen at the same venue.

Reports say the German-born Ghanaian sneaked out of the Stadium in Müngersdorf and was inconsolable.

After climbing off the bench to replace battered right-back Benno Schmitz, he was responsible for both goals conceded and blamed himself for the Billy Goats' undeserved defeat at home.

FC Cologne had completely mastered the game and went ahead in the 31 minute through Benno Schmitz.

However, the visitors restored parity through Nadiem Amiri on 65 minutes before Moussa Diaby pulled the trigger and much needed winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Steffen Baumgart's team was ahead in all relevant statistics, ran an unbelievable 126.15 kilometers and played 560 passes.