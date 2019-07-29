Kingsley Schindler insists he is under no pressure to perform at FC Koln

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Schindler says he is under no pressure to perform at Bundesliga side FC Koln.

The 26-year old joined the Billy Goats in the summer on a four year deal after ending his stay with Holstien Kiel.

The electrifying winger has been impressive in preseason and says he is ready to give his best ahead of the start of the Bundesliga.

"I did not come to Cologne with the idea that I'm going to do all the games right from the start," said Holstein Kiel's new signing to the Express . "Then I'll see what comes out of it. I do not put myself under pressure," he added.

"When you think of the Club, the city, the fans and the stadium, that's just something very special," said winger born to Ghanaian parents.

"There is a lot of laughter, we have fun. However, we are also working in such a concentrated way.

"This mixture of relaxed and seriousness must also bring the team of coach Achim Beierlorzer to the pitch.

"I am someone who always gives 100 percent and wants to make a splash on the right side.

"I want to live up to my name 'King', of course," Schindler jokes about his ambitions before the first season in the House of Lords.