Kingsley Schindler stars as FC Köln thrash VfL Osnabrück in preseason friendly

Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler was on target as Bundesliga returnees FC Koln thumped VfL Osnabrück in a preseason friendly on Sunday.

The German born Ghanaian midfielder created and score one as the Billy Goats beat the second tier side 3-0 as part of preparations for the German topflight.

The speedster sent in a powerful cross from the right which found Jhon Cordoba for the opener.

Dominick Drexler doubled the lead in a build up that started with the Ghanaian in the thick of affairs.

FC Koln went into the break with the two goal cushion but Schindler put the icing on the cake with a brilliant solo effort from the right to make in 3-0.

The 26-year old joined the Cologne based club from Holstien Kiel in the summer transfer window, after an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga II.