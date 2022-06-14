Kirin Cup: Ati-Zigi dropped, Baba Rahman returns as Otto Addo names strong starting XI for Chile clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his starting line up for the Kirin Cup third and fourth playoff game against Chile.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been replaced by KAS Eupen shot-stopper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen while Baba Rahman starts ahead of Dennis Korsah.

Benjamin Tetteh makes his first start of the international break and will play alongside Felix Afena-Gyan in attack.

Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman will play in a three-back formation with the midfielder anchored by Edmund Addo.

Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Mubarak Wakaso and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku join Addo in the middle.

Felix Afena-Gyan will play alongside Benjamin Tetteh in attack as Otto Addo chases his first win at the tournament.

The Black Stars lost their opener against hosts Japan 4-1 last Friday.

Below is the starting XI