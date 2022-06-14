Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Kirin Cup: Ati-Zigi dropped, Baba Rahman returns as Otto Addo names strong starting XI for Chile clash

Published on: 14 June 2022
Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his starting line up for the Kirin Cup third and fourth playoff game against Chile. 

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been replaced by KAS Eupen shot-stopper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen while Baba Rahman starts ahead of Dennis Korsah.

Benjamin Tetteh makes his first start of the international break and will play alongside Felix Afena-Gyan in attack.

Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman will play in a three-back formation with the midfielder anchored by Edmund Addo.

Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Mubarak Wakaso and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku join Addo in the middle.

Felix Afena-Gyan will play alongside Benjamin Tetteh in attack as Otto Addo chases his first win at the tournament.

The Black Stars lost their opener against hosts Japan 4-1 last Friday.

Below is the starting XI

