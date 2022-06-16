Kirin Cup: Dauda Mohammed says family issues prevented him from joining Black Stars for tournament

Anderlecht forward Dauda Mohammed has revealed that he was invited to join Black Stars for the Kirin Cup but was unable to travel to Japan due to family issues.

“Just recently, coach Otto Addo spoke to me. He said he saw me doing good things in Spain. After the game against Madagascar, I had the call to join the team [Black Stars] for the Kirin Cup but I had some family issues that I needed to sort out,” the 24-year-old told TV3.

In his absence, the Black Stars finished third, beating Chile on penalties after losing to Japan 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Dauda scored nine goals in 39 appearances for the Spanish second division.

He was on loan at FC Cartagena from Belgian club Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old has revealed his desire to leave Belgium giants Anderlecht in the summer transfer window.