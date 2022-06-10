Kirin Cup: Ghana coach Otto Addo admits Japan were too strong for the Black Stars

Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has confessed that his team were no match their Japan in their opening game of the Kirin Cup tournament.

The Black Stars were thrashed by the Blue Samurai 4-1 at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Friday morning.

Despite the defeat, the Borussia Dortmund talent trainee picked some positives from the game.

"A team that deserves to win. I admit that Japan was stronger," he said in the post match interviews.

"At the end of the first half, we also made a chance and scored a tie goal. However, it was unfortunate that we got a second goal just before the end. Even in the second half, we were fighting solid. However, after that, a third goal was scored and the momentum was lost. Japan was a very fast team with a good combination.

"If we press and steal the ball, we can score. I thought. I think I was able to prove it after 20 minutes in the first half. Still, we couldn't cover the back space. We had a pocket stabbed. The final phase of one-on-one. I couldn't stop the other party.

"The whole team was good in Japan. It's hard to name one person. It was a very good team. Crosses were sent to Japan one after another in the box and I couldn't stop the last part."

Japan got off to a great start with Yamane Miki netting the opener on the half hour mark following an intricate passing move by the Asians.

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew leveled a minute before halftime after firing right at the edge of the box, but a momentary lapse in concentration saw Japan take the lead again before half time.

Nitoma Kaoru's cross evaded everyone to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

After the break Real Mallorca star Takefusa Kubo connected from a cross to give Japan a two goal lead before Daizen Maeda sealed victory with eight minutes left.