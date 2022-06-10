Kirin Cup: Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu lauds players after Ghana victory

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has praised his players after a magnificent performance against Ghana in the opening game of the Kirin Cup tournament.

The Black Stars were whitewashed 4-1 by the Asian giants, and will next face Tunisia in the final of the tournament.

"The players made good preparations from the match against Brazil that they couldn't lose in a row at home. They proved that they would function as a team even if the players changed," he said after the game.

"No matter who comes out, I will win next time."

The Black Stars went into the game missing several starters due to ailment and personal issues as coach Otto Addo fielded a weaker side against the Blue Samurai.

Japan got off to a great start with Yamane Miki netting the opener on the half hour mark following an intricate passing move by the Asians.

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew leveled a minute before halftime after firing right at the edge of the box, but a momentary lapse in concentration saw Japan take the lead again before half time.

Nitoma Kaoru's cross evaded everyone to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

After the break Real Mallorca star Takefusa Kubo connected from a cross to give Japan a two goal lead before Daizen Maeda sealed victory with eight minutes left.