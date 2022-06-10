Kirin Cup: Japan forward Kaoru Mitoma reacts to thumping win over Ghana

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma has expressed delight after scoring in their 4-1 victory over Ghana in the opening game of the Kirin Cup tournament.

The winger scored netted his side's second to add to goals from Yamane Miki, Takefusa Kubo and Daizen Maaeda.

Jordan Ayew scored a consolation for the Black Stars.

"I was thinking about the cross that would lead to the goal before the game, and (Doan) Ritsu and (Ueda) Kiyo jumped in from the other side, so I think it's thanks to such a player," he said after the game.

"I thought that the opponent wouldn't come to the ball so much, so I thought I could make space while scattering well, so I was thinking of making a numerical advantage there.

Mitoma continued, "I'm an opponent who will appear in the World Cup, and I'm a strong enemy, so I'd like to analyze it carefully, reduce mistakes like today, and win firmly to win the championship."

Japan will face Tunisia in the final while Ghana faces Chile in the third and fourth place game.