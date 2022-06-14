Kirin Cup: Otto Addo makes five changes to Ghana squad to face Chile in third-place playoff

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has named his starting lineup to face Chile in the third-place playoff match in the Kirin Cup Soccer tournament this morning.

Addo has altered the squad that were humiliated 4-1 by Japan on Friday with five changes with Abdul Manaf Nurudeen preferred to Lawrence Ati-Zigi between the sticks.

Jordan Ayew who scored the consolation goal in the defeat to Japan has been relegated to bench as Felix Afena-Gyan takes his place in the start list.

Andy Kyere Yiadom, Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Dennis Nkrumah Korsah also paved way for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Benjamin Tetteh and back to fitness Abdul Rahman Baba.

The Black Stars will be hoping to take the third-place spot so as to make amends from the terrible outing against the host country in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Ghana is taking on Chile who also lost 2-0 to Tunisia in the other semi-finals game in the 21st edition of the international friendly tournament.

The last time the two countries met was in an international friendly in Pennsylvania in America where the match ended in 1-1 draw in 2014.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka.