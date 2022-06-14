Kirin Cup Soccer 2022: Ghana get $700,000 from participating in four-nation tournament

Ghana earned around US$700,000 for their participation in the 21st edition of the Kirin Cup Soccer tournament in Japan, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Black Stars made an appearance in this year's international friendly tournament after its return following a six-year hiatus.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Ghana Football Association received US$650,000 as an appearance before accepting to play in the tournament.

The Black Stars grabbed the third-place spot after beating Chile on post-match penalty shootouts on Tuesday and won a prize of US$50,000.

Ghana lost 4-1 to host nation Japan in the second semi-final match last Friday at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe before facing Chile in the third-place playoff in Osaka.

African counterparts Tunisia were winners of the tournament after thumping Japan 3-0 in the final also on Tuesday at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka.

The four-nation tournament served as preparations for Japan, Ghana and Tunisia who will be participating in this year's World Cup in Qatar from November.