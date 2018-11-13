Kit giants Umbro stick knife into Kotoko, claims Hearts is the biggest in Ghana

Umbro have delivered a snubbing verdict on giants Kotoko by claiming their arch rivals Hearts of Oak is the biggest club in Ghana.

English kits manufacturing giants have sparked a massive debate by their claim which was made on their global platform on Twitter.

Umbro said are well aware there is no other football club bigger than Accra Hearts of Oak in the country after sealing a partnership deal with the Phobians.

The kit manufacturers wrote in a tweet: “There is no one bigger” than Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

After Accra Hearts of Oak earlier announced a kit sponsorship with Umbro, the firm confirmed the news on Twitter.

The Kit manufacturers, confirming the sponsorship deal, said they were delighted to partner the Accra-based club.

“Tree-mendous: we’re delighted to announce a new partnership with Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana’s leading team” Umbro’s official account tweeted.

The tweet, however, did not go down well with one fan of the club who replied the tweet and said Accra Hearts of Oak is the leading and biggest club in Ghana.

Umbro also replied and tweeted “We are just being polite… we know there is no bigger”

The deal was made public on Monday via a statement on the team’s Twitter handle, and was confirmed by Umbro as well on social media.

According to the details, the deal is for three years, and Hearts will be beneficiaries of kits, training gear, off-field apparel, footwear, and luggage for the playing body.

For the technical team, they will get branded gear, while the fans will have access to Hearts of Oak gear to purchase.

For Umbro, they get to the Hearts’ exclusive global technical partner.