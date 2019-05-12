Kit manufacturer Fitcom signs four-year sponsorship deals with 62 Ghanaian clubs

Turkish firm Fitcom has signed a four-year kit sponsorship deal with 62 Ghanaian clubs.

The ceremony was held in Accra on Thursday with representatives of the clubs in attendance.

The kit sponsorship is spread across Premier League sides, Division One League clubs and the 16 women's league clubs in the country.

The clubs would be provided with a set of home kits, away kits, two sets of training kits, a set of tracksuit, polo shirts and bags at no financial cost.

CEO of Phar Rangers Nana Yaw Amponsah, who wants to contest for the Ghana FA presidency, brought Fitcom to Ghana.

He said: "l realized branding was an area that needed attention in Ghana football and if we want to package our football and make good money like countries like Brazil and others were doing, then we need to brand our game well.

"I started with Phar Rangers and proposed to Fitcom why they should come to the Africa market and Ghana in particular.

"Branding football well makes it attractive and gives you the right kind of money in return, that is why clubs outside sell one player for so much.

"Football is big business, and it starts with the right branding and it is the reason Fitcom is here."