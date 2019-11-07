Kjetil Zachariassen agent warns Asante Kotoko over contract termination

The agent of Kjetil Zachariassen, Charles Kouadio has warned Asante Kotoko over the unfair treatment being meted out to his client.

The Porcupine Warriors have asked the coach to return to Kumasi by Friday or get sacked.

The Danish trainer stayed behind after Kotoko’s game against San Pedro which they lost in Ivory Coast.

According to reports, management members asked the coach to stayed in Ivory Coast because they could not guarantee his security should he return to Ghana after the game.

Asante Kotoko arrived in Ghana, on Monday without their coach which the agent confirmed it was a decision taken by management.

In an interview on Oyerepa FM, Charles Kouadio when told about the club’s decision to terminate the contract of his client by Friday, if he hasnt returned said, “Nana Coker is pushing us to do something funny”.

“I wanted it a family affair but he is provoking us right now and we might go a long way now”.

He further said, his client will never resign and Kotoko will have to pay him off they don't want his services anymore.