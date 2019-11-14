Kjetil Zachariassen's agent threatens to report Kotoko to CAF over contract termination

Agent of former Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen, Charles Kouadio says his client will report the club to CAF after the termination of his contract.

Asante Kotoko confirmed on Wednesday, the two parties are no longer working together after a crunch meeting in Kumasi.

However, Zachariassen and his agent are unhappy with the terms of separation leading to his agent threatening to sent the club to the continent's governing body.

"They (Kotoko) are saying that they will compensate him (Zachariassen) with $5.000 but that wasn't the agreement signed, we told them (Kotoko) to pay $10.000 but they insisted on paying $5.000, so that was where we left the meeting and didn't come at a compromise" Kouadio told OTEC Fm.

"We won't accept that in good faith because we wanted peace but we didn't come out with anything tangible after our meeting on Tuesday. After the meeting, none of the Kotoko management called us until they forwarded us the letter of termination after sending it to social media.

"They disrespect us in the first place because as I speak, we are yet to receive a hard copy of the letter, it shows they are up to something. Our next point of action is to take Kotoko to CAF." He added