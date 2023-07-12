Kobbie Mainoo: English-born Ghanaian midfielder stars as Manchester United beat Leeds United in pre-season

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo impressed in his first game in pre-season as Manchester United defeated Leeds United.

The England youth international lasted 45 minutes before he was replaced by Charlie Savage as the Red Devils scored two late goals to beat Leeds United in Norway.

Mainoo had 42 touches with an 87.7 passing accuracy and had three successful dribbles in three take-ons.

He is expected to start when United face Olympique Lyonnais in their second friendly.

The 18-year-old made his first team debut for Manchester United last season in the Caraboa Cup game against Fulham before going to feature in the Premier League against Leicester City.

Meanwhile, his compatriots Omari Forson, also with the youth team played a part of the game against Leeds United.

Former Manchester City youngster Darko Gyabi was also in action for Leeds United.