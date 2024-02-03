Kobbie Mainoo: Ghanaian youngster scoops January Player of the Month award at Manchester United

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo has been named the January Player of the Month at Manchester United.

The 18-year-old beat club captain Bruno Fernandes and former Academy mate Alejandro Garnacho to win his first individual award at senior level.

Mainoo received an overwhelming 63% of votes from fans following his outstanding displays in the month.

The England youth international scored his first senior goal in January as Manchester United defeated Newport in the FA Cup.

He was also in action for the Red Devils in the matches against Wigan and Tottenham Hotspurs in January.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, Mainoo is enjoying a breakthrough campaign under manager Erik ten Hag, raising interest from the Ghana Football Association.

On Thursday evening, the teen sensation scored the match-winner in the 97th minute as United overcame a late onslaught from Wolves to secure all three points.