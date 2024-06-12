Kobbie Mainoo needs to learn more from Michael Essien

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has drawn parallels between Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo and his former teammate Michael Essien, highlighting the 19-year-old's immense potential and significant contributions to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Mainoo, who has risen through the ranks at Manchester United, showcased his talent this season with three goals in 24 Premier League appearances. He also made a mark in the FA Cup, scoring two crucial goals, including one in the final against Manchester City that secured the trophy for the Red Devils, capping off a tumultuous season on a high note.

Defying the odds, Mainoo bounced back from a serious injury to become a key player for Manchester United. His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024, a testament to his burgeoning career.

Claude Makelele, sees Mainoo as a special asset with the potential to reach football's highest levels. He believes Mainoo should be a key consideration for England’s starting lineup.

“[To complete England’s midfield], I will go for Rice, Bellingham, and this boy in Manchester [Mainoo]. He is very good, so young, but he demonstrated that he can play. He is young but he has quality. I think he will give some spice in midfield,” Makelele said in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Good dribbler, running, fightingâ€”he can be very good for the national team.”

When asked about comparisons to Clarence Seedorf, Makelele stated that Mainoo reminds him more of Michael Essien.

“I will say Michael Essien. He needs to learn more from Michael Essien. He is young, you know, and he has a great future in front of him,” Makelele added.

Mainoo's rise has not only caught the eye of fans and pundits but also that of England manager Gareth Southgate, who included the English-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent in the national team setup for the upcoming European Championship.