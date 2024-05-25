Kobbie Mainoo reveals family support for ditching Ghana for England

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed that his family fully supports his decision to play for England instead of Ghana's Black Stars.

The 19-year-old, who debuted for England in March during a friendly match against Brazil, has chosen to represent the Three Lions despite his Ghanaian heritage.

Mainoo, born to Ghanaian parents in Stockport, England, had the option to play for Ghana at the senior level but has committed to England, where he has played at various youth levels. His impressive performances have earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for this year’s European Championships.

“Maybe distant family when I’m in Ghana give me a bit for it. But, no, they all support me in my decision,” Mainoo said, addressing any potential pressure from his extended family regarding his choice.

In addition to his international career news, Mainoo recently made headlines by scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. His contribution was crucial in helping United secure the prestigious trophy, highlighting his growing importance to both club and country.

Mainoo's decision to represent England adds to the list of talented players with dual nationality who have opted to play for European nations.

As he looks forward to potentially competing in the European Championships, his focus remains on continuing his development and making significant contributions on the international stage.