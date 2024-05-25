Kobbie Mainoo scores against City as Man United clinch FA Cup title

English-born Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo helped Manchester United to secure a remarkable 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon,

Mainoo, who played the full 90 minutes, was instrumental in United's triumph. The Red Devils took the lead in the first half after a defensive error by Josko Gvardiol allowed Alejandro Garnacho to capitalize and score an easy goal.

United then doubled their advantage later in the half when Bruno Fernandes provided a clever assist to Mainoo, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Despite trailing, Manchester City refused to go down without a fight. Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku, who came off the bench, scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box to pull one back for his team.

City launched a late onslaught in search of an equaliser, but United's defense held firm to secure a hard-fought victory.

The win not only gives Manchester United the prestigious FA Cup title but also ensures their participation in the UEFA Europa League next season. Mainoo's performance, particularly his decisive goal, will be remembered as a key moment in United's successful campaign.