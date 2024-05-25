GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kobbie Mainoo scores against City as Man United clinch FA Cup title

Published on: 25 May 2024
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

English-born Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo helped Manchester United to secure a remarkable 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon,

Mainoo, who played the full 90 minutes, was instrumental in United's triumph. The Red Devils took the lead in the first half after a defensive error by Josko Gvardiol allowed Alejandro Garnacho to capitalize and score an easy goal.

United then doubled their advantage later in the half when Bruno Fernandes provided a clever assist to Mainoo, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Despite trailing, Manchester City refused to go down without a fight. Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku, who came off the bench, scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box to pull one back for his team.

City launched a late onslaught in search of an equaliser, but United's defense held firm to secure a hard-fought victory.

The win not only gives Manchester United the prestigious FA Cup title but also ensures their participation in the UEFA Europa League next season. Mainoo's performance, particularly his decisive goal, will be remembered as a key moment in United's successful campaign.

